This is in response to an article published in The News-Review on Sept. 20 about Paul Romero's run for Senate:
Mr. Romero claims Sen. Jeff Merkley is a socialist. He also claims the Democratic candidates look like a presidential clown car of socialists. He states Democrats are growing more socialistic and many are disenchanted with it. He claims he can get many Democrats to vote for him. I am not a Democrat and I am not speaking for them, but I seriously doubt this.
Public transportation, education, infrastructure, police, fire departments, unemployment, parks, welfare — all socialistic. How about the VA, social security, military? Socialistic. Socialism is when everyon puts their money into a pool and we all benefit from it. Everyone in this country has used these concepts. Of course, some of these need improvement.
Calling someone a socialist does not contribute to rational decision making. All this name calling and labeling serves no national interest. All it does is rile up emotions.
On Obamacare: Is it socialism? It depends mostly on private insurance. If it ever falls, 6-10 million people will lose coverage. S&P global ratings also say the GOP plan will raise rates for people over 64 and lower costs to 21-year-olds. Does Mr. Romero have an alternative plan?
We live in a hybrid society. Citizens demand and the leaders must deliver. If not, we throw them out. Voters need to be educated. Read, look at all news outlets and make a smart decision. When you see a story, investigate it — find the truth. Look at upcoming candidates and see what their resume holds.
I read long ago that every incident of this country's nearing collapse, not including wars, has been capitalistic bungles, not socialistic.
Mr. Romero, just let voters know where you stand. You have stated a few valid positions; no need to call names. Too much of that already goes on.
John Trotogott
Lookingglass
