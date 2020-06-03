George Floyd. Breonna Taylor. These are not the exceptions. In the United States, African Americans are three times more likely to be killed by police than white people. Between 2013-2019, 99% of police killings have not led to charges being filed against the officer.
Despite proposed solutions, such as body cameras, little has changed. There needs to be consequences, systemwide accountability and transparency. These problems are not new. These systemic problems are a relic from the origins of American law enforcement. To create effective change, we must change the system.
First, we need to repeal laws that do not endanger the public and that are used to discriminate against African Americans. Broken window offenses, such as possession of marijuana, sleeping in parks or loitering, have led to over-policing of African American communities and the use of excessive force in otherwise harmless situations.
Additionally, repeal laws that encourage for-profit policing. Laws such as ticket quotas, fines for low-income people and civil forfeiture encourage police to profit from injustice. We also need to limit the use of force and establish standards that law enforcement must abide by. We need to ensure transparency and accountability by creating a database that monitors use of force, as well as the race, ethnicity, sex, and sexual orientation of the victims.
Third, investigations should be independent from the police themselves, which enables them to protect their friends and coworkers. We must require all cases concerning a law enforcement killing of an individual to be investigated by people outside of law enforcement. The findings and decisions should be made public, letting people have more scrutiny over their conclusions.
These recommendations combined will not prevent the problem from disappearing overnight. However, we need justice. We need to ensure that law enforcement is held accountable for their actions.
Kevin Hansberger
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.