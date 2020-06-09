Laws and regulations are rules that bind all people living in a community. Laws protect our general safety and ensure our rights as citizens against abuses by other people, by organizations, and by the government itself. We have laws to help provide for our general safety and for the protection of our property.
These exist at the local, state and national levels. A civil society must have rules to maintain order. The police agency is instituted by government to fulfill that function.
When there is an injustice, there should be legal action taken to bring justice to the perpetrator. Our laws should be enforced. Those who cry for justice and then act illegally in retaliation, harming innocent people and destroying property, business and/or personnel, are actually compounding the injustice.
Outrage does not justify an illegal reaction and justice is not served. When those in authority ignore lawlessness, whatever the intention, anarchy is the result which means mob rule.
Justice, to be enforced, should be blind to skin color; sexual orientation; personal prejudice; status or accomplishments; and political or organizational affiliation.
I believe our founding fathers used God-given wisdom in establishing government to maintain law and order to protect its citizens. We have experienced an exponential removal of God from the place of honor in our society and an increase of lawlessness in the streets of our cities, and more corruption in places of authority, including our judicial system.
Many officials and politicians seem to be ignoring lawlessness, and are disregarding the oath they took to uphold the laws of our nation. Without law enforcement, we germinate anarchy. To have justice and a civil society, we should honor God, our Constitution, and without bias or prejudice, enforce the laws of our nation.
Paul Dewhirst
Roseburg
If our judicial system would have reacted to the murder of George Floyd in the first place, there may not have been rioting in the streets. Those police officers also to an oath to protect and serve.
