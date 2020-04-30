I have been reading and hearing a lot about the lack of leadership. What makes a true leader? Is it about the people first? Is it about the economy first?
A true leader does not look at themselves first, but others. Ask the crew of the aircraft carrier who was relieved of its captain because he was looking out for his crew first, not his career. The then acting civilian leader of the Navy flew to where the ship is at an expense of nearly a quarter of a million dollars.
He said that their captain was stupid and naive. Because the word got out and it made him look weak. The civilian didn't seem to think his words would come back to make himself look weak by being stupid and naive. The audio recording got out, most likely by one of the crew members, to show who was stupid and naive.
I have read about those who are basically calling our governor stupid and naive. The governor is our leader and is looking out for the people. Those who are stupid and naive are the business leaders, only worried about getting money being made for themselves first.
These business leaders have not earned the title of leadership. We have too many business owners, some elected, who only care about themselves and not everyone else.
How many of you have heard that money is the root of all evil? If all they are thinking about is money, then they are the evil ones. If they think that is going to get them to the pearly gate, they might find that they get flushed down the drain to where the other evil ones reside.
True leadership is about many, not the few. Something to think about, isn't it?
George Weston
Myrtle Creek
