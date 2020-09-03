I put a Biden sign on my lawn. My son-in-laws friend said, "In Glendale, wow."
I replied, "Seriously, you might think I put a sign saying free children for pedophiles."
Personally, I feel close to the same as my political opponents on their signage. Perhaps the only difference being, I don't roll up to their houses in a big truck with Confederate flags, rev my engine and sneer. My parents had a wide array of friends and there was never the threat of bloodletting, no matter how vehemently opposed. (PS: The Confederacy was not about patriotic allegiances to our young nation, it was a military operation to secede from our nation.)
So, in closing, I am not taking down my sign. If it makes truck-driving dudes feel like big men trying to intimidate a woman over a sign, well, you poor things. My Aunt Melba, a southern belle, would have suggested, "Kindly take your sorry butts off my property," and then she would have aimed and fired.
My Italian grandmother would never phone police for help, she would have called "the Family" and my Scottish grandmother would have told me, "You stand your ground, girlie, and understand, you take no prisoners."
Me, I am a compilation of those women with a degree in psychology — I just ignore you all most of the time. I am good at thinking in more than one dimension. Fear begets violence and I will have none of it from any of you, so I would say to all of you attempting to change my political mind with intimidation, “Go to your rooms, no desert until you learn how to behave like civilized human beings and, dear lord, try some decaf.”
Tracy Reid
Glendale
