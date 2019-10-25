In 1997, the United Kingdom returned the colony of Hong Kong to China. Under the transfer agreement, China allowed Hong Kong to retain its western-influenced legal and political systems, known as the “one country, two systems” policy. This arrangement was supposed to last until 2047. However, Chinese control over the territory has grown considerably since 1997.
In the past few weeks, U.S. companies have amended their products and used practices to appease the Chinese government to continue to sell in their market. For example, Blizzard, who produces games such as Diablo and Hearthstone, suspended a professional Hong Kong player for their support for the protests. Likewise, Apple and Google have pulled apps that have been used by the protesters. The most absurd practice has been by Disney, who banned any image of Winnie the Pooh within China. Winnie the Pooh has been compared to current Chinese President Xi Jinping and was banned after memes circulated comparing the two. U.S corporations appeasing a foreign government through censorship is a worrying trend that demonstrates China’s growing influence. This is especially unsettling considering the draconian practices promulgated by China.
In the providence of Xinjiang, the government has opened internment camps for Uyghur Muslims, and other religious and ethnic minority groups. According to Department of Defense, approximately three million people are detained in these camps. Detainees in these camps face abhorrent conditions, such as forced harvesting of organs.
Recently, the House of Representatives passed the “Hong Kong Human Rights and Decency Act,” which would revoke the city’s special trading status unless the State Department certifies that authorities are upholding human rights. The act would also allow the U.S. to impose sanctions against those found responsible for suppressing freedom. Enacting this bill would allow the U.S. to gain leverage over China and aid Hong Kong.
Kevin Hansberger
Roseburg
