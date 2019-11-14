Last Sunday I attended the memorial service for Mr. Leo Crisman in Newburg. Mr. Crisman was Dean of Instruction at Umpqua Community College when I came to the college in 1971. I had the privilege of meeting his sons Gordon and Stuart. UCC became a better place due to his leadership.
Dale Bryson
Roseburg
