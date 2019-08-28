This is in response to the article in The News-Review featuring an interview with Congressman Peter DeFazio before his recent Town Hall meeting, published on Aug. 23.
I am sure the Congressman is a great human being and one of the most popular members of Congress. I don't anyone think anyone can beat him based on that popularity and his lengthy tenure. That being said, I don't always agree with his fiscal policies. He was a sponsor of "Medicare for All," and he also was a cosponsor of the 32,000-acre forest giveaway to some very wealthy people.
With regard to the VA Hospital, I would point out that the 15 million World War II veterans and the 5.7 million Korean War veterans are almost gone. There were 2.7 million Vietnam war veterans and they will be gone soon. That leaves 650,000 Gulf war veterans. I think we can conclude that the number of war veterans is diminishing and maybe we need to look at downsizing the VA Hospital. I am myself a Vietnam in-country veteran. But I am also a taxpayer and am concerned about our runaway national debt. It now sits at $22 trillion. The annual payment on that debt is $393 billion and with all other debt it is $593 billion every year and growing. I wonder if the Congressman has a plan to reduce that debt?
William Miller
Roseburg
