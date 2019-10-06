I was amused by Raymond Nakahara's letter, published in The News-Review on Oct. 1. If he is seriously concerned, I would like to invite him to come out and see how my animals live. He can contact me at 541-672-7678.
There is truth in what Raymond wrote. But also some misconceptions. Male Cornish Cross chickens are raised for meat, as they grow faster and larger than females. When buying egg-layers one usually buys sexed pullets. Hatcheries spray the eggs before they hatch, so 99% of the eggs are females. In an order of 100 baby chicks you don't get more than one male. I keep this male to protect my hens from predators.
Also, all of my animals are free-range. I shut my hens and pigs up at night to protect them from predators. When I go out into my pasture to feed, my hens and pigs all come running up to meet me and to rub against me. They are not afraid of me.
A sow produces a litter of pigs in three months, three weeks and three days. They are only confined to a farrowing pen the last portion of their gestation period, so they will not lay on their babies. When born, they stay with their mother for about 10-12 weeks. Beef calves are also left with their mothers to nurse for several months. Yes, a calf from a milk cow is often pulled at a young age, but when I was young we would partially milk out the cow, then turn the calves in with their mothers. Even with humans, children used to be raised by “wet nurses.” I have raised dozens of lambs and calves by the bottle, or grafted lambs to a lactating goat.
In my time in the Peace Corps I castrated hundreds of anmals, primarily to prevent inbreeding of animals and birth defects.
Leonard Riley III
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.