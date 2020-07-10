There has been lot of talk lately about “transforming America,” promising a democratic utopia for all. Reality, however, was far different. Not surprisingly, democratic idealism ran into the harsh reality of real life and the laws of unintended consequences.
Fortunately for all of us, a bunch of “old white guys" (some of them even slaveholders) got together some 250 years ago and came up with a radical idea to “transform” America. The idea was based on some ideas like: “All men are created equal and endowed with certain inalienable rights like Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness."
They then proceeded to create a new document that outlined the terms, limited the powers of the new government and further spelled out the rights of individuals.
These two documents radically changed the distribution of power and the rights of individuals. The impact was felt all over the world and still is. These old white men were not perfect (who is), but they had the foresight to forge a document that would eventually create the opportunity for wealth, freedom and hope for people of all races, religions creeds etc.
Now, some people with no idea of what went into those documents and the reasons behind them want to change all that with their own ideas of how to make things better. These people have a record of failure in whatever they have proposed over the years and have no record of learning from their mistakes. Hardly the people to put one’s trust into.
The original idea of transforming America that was done 250 years ago has stood the test of time for good reason. It was based on well-thought-out principals that have proven themselves over time. Let’s not mess with these proven ideals.
David Sayers
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.