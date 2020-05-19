Our commissioners campaigned on the importance of public transparency. In my opinion, we still lack transparency in how we are governed and our tax dollars spent.
The state requires a monthly list of county expenditures and a concise statement of actions taken by the county. It appears the monthly statements are not produced, and need to be. Management and finance prepares the expenditure lists that, until November, included the department making the purchase, the voucher number and the account being charged.
The list now only shows the vendor, invoice date, item purchased and cost. So, one must guess what department made the purchase and what account paid for it. Accounts payable says, correctly, this is all they are required to list publicly.
A public records request says there is a monthly "paid check run report" available for $16.83 that includes the information provided prior to November. So a list with less information is available for the public, and a report with more information is only available for at a charge. Charging for this information is wrong.
If the board is proactive regarding transparency, now is the time. In December, the county purchased an accounting system from Tyler Technologies for $453,582.
The county bid request for information on different modules did not include the Civic Services Module, designed to provide constituents with 24/7 access to up-to-date financial data and reduce Freedom of Information Act requests. It would link with the county website and meet the demand for accountability.
There is a narrow window where it is possible to integrate this module with the others. This letter is copied to the commissioners in hopes they agree and add the Civic Module that was originally overlooked. It will demonstrate a commitment to letting the public know how they are being governed and how tax dollars are spent.
Dave Geddes
Roseburg
