On April 17, The News-Review published a letter from me in which I suggested that President Trump might be able to fulfill more of his campaign promises if he would simply abolish Congress and convert the Capitol and congressional offices into Trump hotels, thus also saving the nation all the expense of having so many lawmakers, with their expensive staffs.
I received several personal comments on that letter, including several phone calls. I was surprised and shocked, however, after chatting a bit with some of the callers, to discover that some readers had apparently taken my comments enthusiastically as sincere suggestions in support of the President. "Right on!" said one. "Great idea!" said another.
Please, I did not intend my comments to be taken as valid suggestions. My letter was political satire. Do people not recognize satire nowadays?
I find it alarming that there are apparently American citizens in Douglas County who are so ignorant of our system of government and our Constitution that they would even entertain such an idea seriously, even endorsing it enthusiastically. But then again, I suspect that Trump himself is no different, proclaiming himself the "chosen one" having "supreme authority." I suspect that he really would like to do away with Congress and all the other checks and balances on which our democracy is based.
Our country is in serious trouble if the Trump supporters are able to retain that narcissistic nincompoop in the White House. If they do, the 2020 election may be the last one we get.
Richard Packham
Roseburg
