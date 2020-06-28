I felt the need to respond to Mr. Roberto Jaramillo's letter, published in The News-Review on June 19 with the headline "I am not Black."
No, I am not Black. I am Hispanic, and I, too, stand with my brothers and sisters. We are all children of God. We are all perfectly made in his image. God, in His plan, made us all different so we can all stand together in his love. For God is love. He loved us while we were still sinners, and He died a crucial death and took upon himself all our iniquities.
I had no choice but to come to Oregon when my husband was transferred to the VA hospital here in Roseburg. I, too, felt the pangs of hate, dirty looks, racial slurs and name calling. My children were bullied in school, ignored, pushed around and weren't allowed to play games.
It hurt me when they would come home crying. I called the school and they said they couldn't do anything about it. I had no friends, never wanted to go out or go shopping because people didn't want to wait on me.
Yes, Oregon has been a racial state, as can be read about in an article on A7 in the June 19 edition of The News-Review.
It was not until I met my lord and savior, Jesus Christ, became a Christian that I was blessed with many friends whom I love and who love me for who I am. So, I say, "Bravo, bravo, bravo," to Mr. Jaramillo. Very well said. We will stand together in God's love.
Helen Mandonado
Winston
