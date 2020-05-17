I was born one week before the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor and grew up during World War II. For as far back as I can remember, the United States has been one of the most powerful nations in the world. We have been number one in inventions, research universities, sciences and mathematics. We flew the first airplane, sent men to the moon, and invented the internet.
Today we are in a state of rapidly accelerating decline in this country. Never before has our country been so weak that we are pitied by our few remaining allies around the world. Nor has that decline been so cheered by our adversaries; Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, etc.
We are the absolute epicenter of the worldwide virus threat. We lead the entire world in both number of cases and the total number of deaths. Our response has been and continues to be an international embarrassment and this moment of American weakness will take a long time — if we’re able — to recover from.
One roadblock that has arisen in this country is a sizable contingent of people in Washington, D.C. who believe in truly insane cures and conspiracy theories. That is what the upcoming national election is all about. It’s going to decide whether or not we continue this decline or will we try to come back from it.
This pandemic has brought chaos, suffering, death, and economic collapse but we did not need to be the world leader! The words coming from the White House have demonstrated an incapacity for leadership of a nation as great as ours. Instead, let’s strive together to reclaim our leadership position in the world as a beacon of truth and light.
David Johnston
Roseburg
