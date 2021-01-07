As a person who was born and raised in Roseburg and Douglas County I am appalled by the irresponsible behavior of Senator Dallas Heard at the Oregon legislature. I am in wonder of several aspects of his ridiculous reaction in which he shows no concern for his fellow man, and little apparent knowledge of the history of our country.
One of the most important concerns of our founders and forefathers was the separation of Church and State. To walk into the halls of our government and spew religion flies in the face of one of the most important things that Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, Hamilton, Adams and others wanted in our constitution. Separation of Church and State.
And further I have to believe that if Jesus were alive in our world today he would wear a mask in order to respect the life and health of our fellow humans. For a similar reason that you can’t yell “fire” in a theater, one should respect the health and lives of others. Senator Heard has chosen to inject politics into an issue that is and should be above politics. No one should take the position that their rights should risk the life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness of his fellow citizens by claiming that mask mandates in a time of pandemic should be secondary to some absurd illusion of individual rights.
I would strongly urge Senator Heard to go back to his history books and his bible and learn what mattered to Jesus and those who founded our country with a Constitution and Bill of Rights that stood the test of time. An immature display and lack of true understanding has no place in view of the life and death consequences that this type of thinking encourages. No one has the right to endanger his fellow citizens in the name of the scriptures or some failure to understand what our Rights are truly about. Perhaps he needs to spend some time in the Covid-care centers of our hospitals in order to better understand this is about life and death.
Sincerely,
David T. Leiken
Portland (Roseburg High class of 1965)
