I'm confused by Oma Neal's explanation of socialism. She seems to think that everyone will be treated as equals. Did she ask a Cuban, North Korean or a Venezuelan citizen about that?
I disagree. There will always be a ruling class, working class and everything imaginable in between.
Another issue she didn't address was where the government was going to get the money to pay for all of this "free stuff." The government doesn't raise crops, build cars or produce anything marketable. They just make laws, assess taxes and shuffle paper.
But we must not forget that they also fund political witch hunts, phony impeachment attempts and character assassinations of Supreme Court nominees. Millions of precious dollars down the toilet that could have helped pay down our national debt. Outrageous.
Is Oma so naive and out of touch that she really believes the government can spend her money more wisely than she can? Is that possible?
I completely agree with her statement "That when government controls all aspects, it has become a dictatorship."
Cuba, North Korea and Venezuela, just to name a few examples.
I do have some very good news for Oma. According to The New York Post's website there were 11 states that didn't have to use tear gas when their "peaceful protests" became "rampaging riots." So if you still want to get away from all this crime and anarchy, you can move to Idaho, Montana, Utah or Wyoming.
I would recommend Cour d'Alene, Idaho. It's a very nice town located on one of the largest lakes in the state.
It is really sad that only 11 of our 50 states respect and obey the laws of our beloved and besieged country.
Norman Neal
Roseburg
(1) comment
" The government doesn't raise crops, build cars or produce anything marketable. They just make laws, assess taxes and shuffle paper." Sure. Why do you hate our military? Firefighters? Teachers? Interstate highways and county roads? Etc, etc.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.