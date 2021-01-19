I have been hesitant to say anything during the turbulent times we are experiencing now. However, after observing different sources of info from a multitude of reliable input I have these observations.
President Trump’s rally at the capitol building was taking place before thousands of supporters on the south side of the building. He concluded his rally after 1pm. Meanwhile on the north side of the building there were at least 2 buses of AntiFa supporters unloading. They had an arsenal of weapons with them, and as usual they were totally out of control. A photographer took various pictures inside/outside the building of some crowd members. The picture of a horned man in the News-Review on Friday was the same man standing alongside two of his buddies on the platform in the capital. These same men with identical faces and the same tattoos were part of the “peaceful” protests in Philadelphia and others cities AntiFa were in. There may have been some halfwit Trump supporters duped and or conned into going along with the rioters. There again who knows if they were real supporters. At any rate, on the south side of the building the real supporters were being faithful to hearing from Trump. They had been praying and praising the Lord before and after what was going on the opposite side of the building. What happened on the north side of the capital was despicable, but just like the AntiFa guy in the paper I truly believe they were being paid good money to reek havoc. It’s really tragic the media is so slanted and bias towards Trump.
With America’s acceptance of abortion on demand amongst other atrocities the Lord will bring restitution eventually. Rom.12:1, “Professing themselves to be wise they became fools”.
Gary Oilar
Roseburg
I read a letter like this and for just a moment I feel like it's hopeless, just plain hopeless. Then I go down the line of letters below this one and see so many people thinking clearly and seeing reality. Then hope returns. There are some good letters below this one. Please read on.
"There may have been some halfwit Trump supporters duped and or conned..."
Hey look, I can cherry pick too!
Gary: Yep. You just did.
[thumbup]
And there is none so blind as those who will not see. The truth is out there, one just has to be wise enough to accept it. Let's stop cherry picking the bible and move forward. I know you'll still be influenced by alt-right news that are pro fascist and you can be rest assured of at least one thing - yesterday there was a total of 402,000 deaths from a pandemic that your dear and fluffy ignored so he could continue to politically look like a winner to you.
NJ: exactly. And, for dessert: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5VV1fvm22w
