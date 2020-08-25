It is interesting to see President Trump start self-proclaiming all the wonderful and beautiful things he is doing for the country just before the presidential election.
I wish Trump supporters would take off their rose-colored glasses and honestly think of where this country would be if the president, in early March, would have signed one of his many executive orders requiring everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing. But instead, he said, "No problem," and that the virus would be gone by mid-March.
I believe there would be thousands fewer deaths from the virus, we would not have millions of people out of work, schools would be open and we could have family gatherings with no worry of spreading the virus.
I am not a Democrat, a Republican or an independent. Just a military veteran who is damn mad that I lost hundreds, if not thousands, of my military peers to the virus. And I am mad that so many thousands of families lost family members and friends. This could have been avoided by simply taking action. Even after the president stated he was the commanding general at a time of war with the virus, he did nothing.
I see Trump campaign signs saying "Keep America Great." Well, America stopped being great almost four years ago. And they have another sign saying to "Keep America First." We are only first in COVID-19 deaths, and we're getting closer to first as the most hated country in the world.
So, when it comes time to vote, please think about where we have been and if you really believe things will change for the better if Trump remains as president. I do not think it will.
Joe Brennan
Sutherlin
