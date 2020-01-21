In response to a letter published in The News-Review on Jan. 17:
Gary Oilar, a student of the Bible, urged us in to consider the many Bible prophecies which were fulfilled. He claims there are at least 300 of them. I would like to see his complete list (even though it may be only 299).
I, too, have studied the Bible extensively, mostly at the urging of devout Christians like Mr. Oilar, and I have long ago checked many of those prophecies listed by him to see if they stand up to scrutiny. I'm afraid they do not. So-called "prophecies" as cited by most Bible proponents turn out to be: 1) not originally intended as prophecies; 2) self-fulifilling prophecies; 3) made only after the "prophesied" event had already occurred; 4) actually not fuliflled at all.
My own study of Bible prophecies turned up over 80 "prophecies" which were never fuliflled and which can now never be fulfilled. Some of those unfulfilled prophecies were even made by Jesus himself. I find it odd that prophecy proponents rarely list those. I would be happy to share my list with readers. I understand that New-Review forum guidelines frown on letters which consist of lots of scriptural citations (Mr. Oilar's letter got published anyway, even though it did not follow that guideline). I am listed in the phone book, so you can contact me directly.
Richard Packham
Roseburg
