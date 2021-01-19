We want to thank Bud Long of Sutherlin for his contribution for holiday time. He is credited with putting up this beautiful big, fully lighted cross upon the hill, south of Sutherlin. I understand a trailer builder company made this lovely cross. Thank you all for restoring something special for this strange year we have had. It fills my heart with joy as I gaze out from my front porch.
Marlyce Robins
Sutherlin
