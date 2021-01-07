Dallas Heard's recent stunts at the State Legislature are political theatre at its finest, but I wonder what he has accomplished for the people of Douglas County? Will his shenanigans enable Senator Heard to have impact on the bills that will come forward in the next session?
Back in 2014 when Dallas Heard first ran for the House, Tina Kotek, Speaker of the House, visited Douglas County to ask a local millionaire for (I am told) $50,000 to "elect Democrats to the House." Shen then had coffee with Dallas Heard and avoided Kerry Atherton, a Democratic candidate for the same position. Why on earth would she do that? It is my opinion that Speaker Kotek and the Portland liberals do not want a Douglas County Democrat in their majority caucus to demand accountability and performance. They would rather have an ineffective Republican they can keep on the outside.
Dallas Heard was then appointed to the State Senate and has successfully avoided facing any challenger. He has, to my knowledge, not once ever met an opponent face-to-face to answer questions or explain his position on the issues. In fact, at a debate for commissioner candidates in 2018, Dallas Heard ran out the back when his challenger, Shannon Souza, walked in the front door. The Portland Democrats love Senator Heard as the poster child of why they should ignore Republicans in general and Douglas County in specific. Be prepared to hear how Senator Heard can't get anything done.
If you like political isolation, a grim economy and wild-eyed conspiracy theories, the local Republicans are doing a fantastic job. Just wait until redistricting occurs and power is further concentrated in Portland. Dallas Heard will have to wear a pink bunny suit to get any attention in Salem.
Larry Montgomery
Roseburg
If Dallas Heard really cared about his constituency and his loyalty to protecting property he would be advocating against the Jordan Cove, Pacific Connector pipeline. He has people in his district who could lose part of their property even though they don't want to sell any land.
In November '06 the people of Oregon voted against private property being taken over by any private entity through eminent domain. In Douglas County 78% of the voting citizens voted against this idea. Dallas Heard has come out in favor of this project. He is more sympathetic to goons who overtook the Malheur Wildlife Refuge than the personal infliction of a corporation onto the property of people in his district. He supports big money over people.
Dallas Heard is an embarrassment. I mean, he is an embarrassment even in this red county.
Somehow the words "I am told" render not believing your statement.
Don't forget that he claims to be a "Christian" with using bible verses taken out of context to justify his behaviors and actions, but seems to conveniently "forget" or leave out bible verses or sections in the bible that would also CONDEM his actions.
For the record I'm not trying to disprove christianity or anything, bit Christians in this day and age, especially ones in Douglas county are some of the biggest hypocrites I've ever seen. Its blandly obvious to me that these people are not all worshiping the same God. It's been twisted into such where if you strongly believe in something that that must be what God wants too. Than we have people like Heard who thrive off that mindset and everyone else praises him as if hes a national hero for his actions and behaviors!
