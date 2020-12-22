With the certainty of Joe Biden’s election victory a done deal, many Donald Trump supporters insist the election is a fraud. They still fight tooth and nail to get him re-elected. Many of them file lawsuits to overturn valid elections that are totally devoid of facts. That Trump won by millions of votes. This isn’t so.
They deny the severity of the worst pandemic since the Spanish flu which killed millions and what really ended World War One.
Do they live in their own world? I guess so. They pulled the rest of us into it when Trump was first elected. I felt that as I watched the results.
it may be too late for Trump, but most of the rest of us have climbed back into the real world. So we may just have to run things in the meantime until sanity is fully restored.
Don’t worry. We’ll keep their seats warm until they return. We will welcome most of the saner ones back with open arms. But we will keep the crazier ones at arms’ length.
Please ask them to come back. Most of their loved ones still miss them. It takes so little but it means so much. Won’t you please help?
Robert O'Brien
Sutherlin
This lie is no different than the other 20,000-plus lies Trump has told to influence those with malleable minds. Trump, at his age, is unable to be anything but broken and selfish. He and the Sycophant Squad have succeeded in creating believers to their most uncivil convictions. When he's gone, when all the investigations are done, when the truth comes out, most likely after he's imprisoned for his criminal life in New York, perhaps then people can begin to see just how easily he made them believe the lies. Those who have shown themselves to be the Racists of Fascism will continue to choose hate and violence regardless of the truth. There is no believable nor justifiable explanation why Caucasians continue to believe they are a superior race.
We could discuss and share theories on the topic of cause and effect for days upon days, but the bottom line is that there are a large number of radicalized Trump believers amongst us.
The bottom line for Don Trump is that he'll be an almost normal citizen come January 23rd. Don Corleone -- sorry, Don Trump -- will cease to have the protections and privileges of his recent office. We'll see how he handles that reality show.
