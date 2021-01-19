There are 29,000 seniors in Douglas County (26.3% of the population) according to The News-Review of Jan. 17. The statistics show that 90% of the deaths nation-wide from COVID-19 are those over age 60. The science and the numbers tell us these are the most vulnerable individuals. Apparently, our governor has not "gotten the memo."
The CDC's latest recommendations state those over 65 should be next for vaccinations due to their higher mortality rate. But Gov. Brown has chosen to disregard these guidelines and instead is prioritizing educators (regardless of age or vulnerability) starting Jan. 25 — the date she previously set for seniors to begin receiving the vaccine. Seniors over 80 will not be allowed to receive it until Feb. 8, followed by those 75 a week later, 70 year olds a week later than that and those 65 not until in March. This is unacceptable! Every day that passes more elderly people die. The CDC predicts another 100,000 will die by Feb 15, of which 90,000 could be seniors! The change in priority is explained as her concern for children's well-being and mental health and the need to get them back in school (many teachers will not return to the classroom until they are vaccinated). No doubt kids do need to be back in school, but could have returned long ago; the science says children neither contract the virus nor spread it to adults in substantial numbers. The influence of powerful teachers' unions no doubt plays a major role in this decision to shut older people out of the first round of 1b. Why not immunize older teachers only?
If you feel strongly about this issue, write to Oregon Health Authority and Gov. Brown demanding she make vaccines available to those over 65 IMMEDIATELY.
Elyse Williams
Oakland
