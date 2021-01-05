I see the attacks on the Electoral College as just another attempt to limit the voice of "We The People". Should the federal elections become a popular vote the entire western united states and all the rural areas across this nation will have no voice in the leaders of our country. The population centers in the east with a herd mentality and no understanding or sense of history will control all elections. While it is true that our cities nurture and advance elegant arts, entertainment and manufacturing, the real work of our nation is done throughout the rural areas, so should their voice not be heard?
Perhaps it is time to establish a similar system in Oregon whereby the people in the state outside the Multnomah area might have a voice in our government. Were this done, efforts of dividing the state might not be necessary.
Carl White
Myrtle Creek
