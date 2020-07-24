Jerry Cockrum's letter, published in The News-Review on July9, is rife with inaccuracies about who is leading the charge on creating jobs and rebuilding our nation's infrastructure.
Indeed, it is our very own Congressman Peter DeFazio who is passing legislation to create millions of jobs across the county, including here in Roseburg and southwest Oregon. It would do Jerry some good to read The News-Review's own coverage of investments in transportation and infrastructure.
Just a few weeks ago, on June 30, they published an in-depth piece about the bill that DeFazio authored. As that article detailed, a year and a half ago, President Trump stated that he would spend $2 trillion on infrastructure. However, the White House's own budget proposed massive cuts to investment in roads, bridges, and highways. We're still waiting for that $2 trillion investment from Trump and, make no mistake, DeFazio and Democrats would be happy to take Trump up on that offer, if he ever follows through.
Meanwhile, DeFazio will continue to pave the way and negotiate to pass an infrastructure bill to create jobs and improve our collective community.
Mark Lenihan
Roseburg
(1) comment
Thank you, Mark Lenihan!
