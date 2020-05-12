Those churches are going after Gov. Kate Brown because their constitutional rights are being violated. Well, their violating my constitutional right to life.
A quote from the Declaration of Independence, "Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness," is a well-known phrase in the United States Declaration of Independence. The phrase gives three examples of the "unalienable rights," which the declaration says have been given to all humans by their creator, and which governments are created to protect.
Seriously. Gov. Brown has been and continues to try and save our lives from a virus that has no vaccine. Those folks, being Christians, should very well know Jesus isn't our puppet, so healing is not guaranteed.
The rain falls on the just and unjust alike.
I really would like to see how those people would handle a major crisis, let alone make hard decisions daily. It's so easy to be an armchair quarterback.
Deanna Miller
Roseburg
