This is a follow-up letter to my previous submission that ran on May 7, titled "Reopen Oregon's unemployment offices now."
Briefly, my letter said Oregon's unemployed have not received their benefits because the Oregon Unemployment Department's computer system is broken. Also, my letter said Gov. Kate Brown and previous Oregon governors refused to spend $86 million in aid that Oregon received specifically to update the computer system.
I now recently read an OPB article in The News-Review from April 26 with the headline "Oregon lawmakers pass $32 million relief package," by Dirk VanderHart. That article talked about a number of things, but I will mention three: "At the outset of Thursday's meeting, the fund contained $50.65 million ..."; Gov. Brown has the authority to spend up to $300 million in federal aid Oregon has received; and Gov. Brown will be spending $10 million of that aid to help Oregon's illegal aliens who have recently become unemployed.
Imagine that. $10 million for illegal aliens, and $0 for Oregon's legitimate unemployed people. Please, Gov. Brown, please open up Oregon's unemployment offices, with appropriate social distancing, to help Oregon's 60,000+ unemployed who desperately need to receive their benefits.
William Stushek
Roseburg
