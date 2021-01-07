Yesterday I decided to become an Independent. I've been a lifelong Republican, a moderate I feel compelled to say, fiscally center-right and socially center-left. That position can best be explained perhaps by the proposed $2000 stimulus bill for all Americans. I'm for helping out those who really need it, but because it's borrowed money it shouldn't go to millions of people like me who are OK without it.
As a moderate Republican in the same lane as John McCain and Mitt Romney, I've felt more and more left behind as the party has become increasingly conservative. I've considered re-registering as an Independent before as I've been called a RINO, but have always held out hope for a moderate comeback.
I guess I really am a RINO now. Wednesday's storming of the capital building by loyalists egged on my Trump finally did it for me. I've always voted for the person, not necessarily the party, If it's a tossup, I'll vote for the party. In other words, my loyalty is to the country, not the party.
These days it's apparently blind loyalty to the party, personified by Donald Trump. I have dear friends and family who think the sun rises and sets on him, but I think when the history books are written, he'll go down as the worst, most dangerous president ever. I realize that he may be a symptom of the problem but his actions and those of his loyalists over the last four years leave me afraid for our country. Thank God he's almost gone.
I was wondering if there were any sane republicans left. Like many others, it seems the sane ones like Linda are leaving the party.
Linda, just so everyone is clear (and you may well already know this): the Independent Party is an actual party here in Oregon. If you don't want to be a member of a party, then you need to register as a NAV--a non-affiliated voter.
As long as Oregon has you in their voter database, you can change your voter registration for most events (name changes are excluded), right on-line. Go to OregonVotes or
https://sos.oregon.gov/voting-elections/Pages/default.aspx
I also switched from Republican, but my change happened four + years ago when the R party couldn't get anyone but Art Robinson to run for state rep. I'm sorry I couldn't vote in the 2016 Republican primary, my vote would have been for someone else then Donny. I didn't think he had a chance when he defamed McCarin.
