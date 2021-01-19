Remember Captain Queeg’s remarkable descent into paranoia in The Caine Mutiny? Especially the missing strawberries and the search for a non-existent key?
Let me tell you a story…
Once upon a time, in early 2018, Republican State Senator Jeff Kruse resigned from the Oregon State Senate in disgrace, for inappropriate touching of women in the state capital; he also allegedly did some “inappropriate touching” in front of his state-owned computer while on some, uh, inappropriate websites. And did still other things that were inappropriate, during work hours, on the taxpayers’ dime.
Republicans replaced Kruse with Dallas Heard, whose qualifications for office were that he was a Republican. And related to other powerful local Republicans. Pretty full resume.
Fast forward to 2021, skipping Mr. Heard’s lackluster performance as a Senator, and Dallas Heard is bullying local politicians, businesses and random little old ladies who are just trying to protect themselves from the pandemic. All while exhibiting features of paranoia akin to Captain Queeg.
Here is Dallas Heard: “There is an incredible effort underway to silence and destroy anyone who believes in God or freedom. I am going through my own experiences with that oppressive darkness right at this moment and in spite of the fact that I have seemingly countless enemies both state and local, seen and unseen giving their absolute all to destroy me.” Local officials opposing his efforts have “some serious character problems.”
“…countless enemies…”? “…seen and unseen…”? Strawberries, anyone?
I wish Dallas Heard well. While he is getting well, he should not be our senator.
Billie Spell
Roseburg
Good letter. I have concern for Dallas Heard's well-being. This CAT thing comes off as condemning, punitive and impulsive. After their first botched roll out they're now talking about raising money to support local business. It's too late. They already showed their true colors. Instead of trying to lift people up, they want to dominate and scare people into silence. So wrong!
I, too, wish State Senator Dallas Heard (R) well.
But his constituents deserve far better, right now. Heard exhibits apparent paranoid tendencies and a hyper-religiosity that conjures enemies "seen and unseen," and the willingness to characterize opposition to him as identical with opposition to God. Believing that such people are "Filthy Traitors" or enemies of God is dangerous. More than mere strawberries are at risk, here.
Republicans created this problem. It really is their responsibility to fix it. Please: persuade Heard to resign; heck: you even get to appoint the replacement, who likely would stand a better chance of re-election. Or support his expulsion from the State Senate, or launch a recall--you definitely have experience doing that.
But get Captain Queeg out of the commander's chair. Beam him up, or something. Maybe Doctor Leonard ("**** it, Jim, I'm a doctor not an engineer!") McCoy can arrange a checkup.
