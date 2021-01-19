In reading the Jan. 14 edition of The News-Review — Roseburg Citizens for Truth, it appears to me this is another name for Citizens Against Tyranny. They are trying to go after anyone who files an OSHA complaint concerning businesses that are not complying with COVID-19 limitations.
If anyone in either group does not believes in wearing masks and does not wear them or social distance, then they should put themselves on their list because they are part of the reason that local businesses are being shut down. If you are exposing more, more people to the virus, then the Governor has to shut down businesses. If we make an effort to stop the spread of the virus, then our local businesses would be able to open up more.
I feel that these two groups would be like the people who conducted the Salem Witch trials or like Senator McCarthy with his anti-communist witch hunt. You are a hate group.
You do not go after people who follow the law.
As a senior, what ‘right’ do you have to try to kill me? What you have to understand is that your freedom ENDS where my freedom BEGINS. I and everyone else in Oregon/USA has the right not to be exposed to a deadly virus. This is a National Health issue not a political issue.
Here’s a novel idea. Instead of supporting these two groups, try something positive that HELPS local businesses like establishing a website — Support local Douglas County businesses — highlighting one or more local businesses from each Douglas County town once a week. If it is a restaurant, then have a link to their menu/prices/phone number so people can order take out and as a customer leave a sizable tip.
Be part of the solution, not the problem.
Elva Sellens
Roseburg
