Regarding “We need to move forward” (Guest Column, The News-Review, Jan. 15). “We … try to work things out” using “passion, patience, hard work, and acceptance of change.” That has been the case since this country was founded, but evidence is lacking from EITHER major party over the last four (40? 240?) years. It seems elected officials feel they represent their party, rather than their constituents and the country as a whole.
The two major parties have too much control. At federal and state levels, ballots regularly list only two candidates; smaller parties (Independent, Tea, Libertarian, Green, and others) are denied representation. Is “fair and equal” representation provided when only two parties are heard? Other countries form coalition governments that provide a voice to multiple parties, and appear to have a better record of cooperation among those parties to accomplish national goals that consider ALL citizens.
We DO need to work together, but how are the two major parties going to make this happen after failing miserably for so long? Name-calling, mudslinging, disparaging ALL parties other than your own needs to stop. How much time, energy, and money (including billions sent to foreign countries with corrupt leadership and/or hatred for us) has been wasted that could be used domestically to assist the homeless, our veterans, the undernourished?
We must start RIGHT NOW working WITH rather than AGAINST elected representatives, regardless of party affiliation or other factors that have taken precedence over the good of the country as a whole. This must start with individuals. What concrete steps (listen more than you talk, common courtesy toward all, negotiate politely, give as well as take, respect rather than hatred toward “the other side of the aisle?) will each elected representative take to stop this UN-Civil war that continues in legislative halls at all levels?
Jeffrey Weller
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.