Let's imagine something. Let's imagine you don't have to keep your job because of the health insurance that you pay for.
What could you do? You could start your own business. You could work on developing one — or more — of your talents or interests or hobbies, really becoming excellent in your field. You'd have more money, because you wouldn't be paying co-payments, deductibles, out-of-pocket expenses, prescriptions, premiums.
How could this be happen? Well, with Medicare for All. How would it be paid for? Mostly with a one-cent transaction tax on the trillions of stock market transactions that occur every day. Also, all your annual costs for your current health insurance would be erased. On an yearly income of $25,720, for instance, you'd save $4,600.
Would your taxes go up? They would, but not nearly as much as you pay, yourself, for your company-provided plan and its attendant unspecified extra monies-out. But you would never have to pay one dime ever again for premiums, deductibles, co-payments or prescriptions.
Spruce up your place, really repair your vehicle properly, pay off some debts, stock up on supplies, start that really great long-term project — the possibilities are only limited by your imagination.
Once your life is not bound up by an insurance plan with it's provider networks and overpriced costs for everything and occasional complete switching of these providers, things will lighten up immeasurably. Your life will feel more secure, knowing your health is really covered.
Life can be better. Let's all endorse and vote for Medicare for All.
Suzan Mesik
Drain
