“Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself will not stand”, says Jesus.
Whether you believe in Him or not, you should believe this saying ... and by now you should be realizing the fact that America is certainly a house divided. As such, she cannot stand, and we are definitely not all in this together. We are utterly and completely divided. This house is on the brink of the fall, and the reason we’ve arrived at this precarious point is no more of an accident than COVID-19. We have been attacked from within. Treason is afoot and treachery has lifted its head.
For decades, a power-hungry group of wealthy, far-left elitists have been positioning themselves politically, throughout the world, and have created for themselves an alliance with the Chinese Communist Party that has brought this country … as well as many others … to our knees. These villains call themselves “globalists,” but in reality, they are simply despots. They want to rule the world, and novel viruses are an amazingly efficient strategy. It’s like watching a cartoon, but it’s real.
Those who compromise the nucleus of this global enterprise have set up shop in America’s thriving tech industry, our entertainment industry, our mainstream media, our scientific communities, and throughout our nation’s universities. They are embedded, well-positioned, and functioning cohesively with the leaders in the Democratic Party. That’s right — the Democratic Party.
Let there be no confusion surrounding the hatred and vitriol directed towards Donald Trump and those of us who support him. Trump snatched victory from the jaws of these would-be devourers and they are not happy. They have no qualms about destroying a thriving economy and the millions of American families that were enjoying its benefits. They will not hesitate to murder the masses.
Our house has become divided.
Todd Vaughn
Tiller
