If a Democratic President were making such unfounded noise about a rigged election, the Republicans would be having a fit — with no outcry for almighty truth, as bellowed by Todd Vaughn in The News Review on Jan. 1.
This is a political drama with no truth to back it up.
President Donald Trump-appointed judges have disclaimed any truth to his charges that the election was rigged. The Governor of Georgia, a Republican, as well as its Secretary of State in charge of elections, also a Republican, have tried and found no foul play. But Trump still insists. He insists because he is all about labels, and he can't stand being labeled a loser.
Anyone going into politics is always faced with the chance that they might not get elected. Trump should stay out of politics. It's too rough a game for his delicate self esteem. If the Democrats had rigged the election, they would have made sure that Mitch McConnell and Lindsay Graham lost their elections. Sadly, Trump's blaming and whining have his sycophants lining up behind him, threatening the very fabric of our Democracy.
Susan Applegate
Yoncalla
