Thank you to Norm Neal for his voice of reason in the Public Forum on Dec 18.
I can't believe the sham that just took place with this impeachment. Donald Trump has done and is doing more for this country than many of our former presidents. I am so proud to call him my president. I don't know how any sensible person can fall for these ridiculous charges. Abuse of power and obstruction of justice?
The Democrats couldn't get anything else to fit, so they came up with these made-up charges. It's really puzzling how Joe Biden can get away with quid pro quo and nothing happens.
Wake up America. The deep state is alive and active. Keep America great.
Nancy Peters
Roseburg
