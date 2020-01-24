For county residents, there is justification to question how public monies are spent.
For Commissioner Boice? Not all questions were answered. More explaining is needed.
However, Commissioner Boice's response printed in The News-Review missed an important point and failed to address an important issue among the protesters. Yes, he explained government trips on behalf of the county by county commissioners are necessary in protecting our local interests, such as the timber industry. Commissioner Boice is correct in his response — "If you're not at the table, you're on the menu."
Government travels by our elected officials are necessary to "bring home the bacon" or, as Commissioner Boice stated, "Fight for our piece of the pie."
Commissioner Boice also that "recent criticism of county commissioners travel expenses actually shows how prudent they have been in spending education travel funds." What? How can it be deemed prudent when one or more commissioners failed to itemize receipts for their travels, i.e. $1,500 for 38 meals, averaging $39.47 per meal.
Is not itemizing expenses by county commissioners what Commissioner Boice calls prudent? I admit I have not seen the expense reports in question, but I have to ask — Was that expense for the commissioner in question alone, or did it include other commissioners, persons or pets eating, too? More detailed reporting by The News-Review would have been helpful and clarifying.
There are reasons, policies and laws for itemizing expenses larger the normal. I'm saddened Commissioner Boice did not spend more time in his editorial response to address the protesters and public's concerns and justify why a commissioner's expenses are or were not itemized as he did more explaining why their travels were important. Maybe he should have. Not prudent. Bad optics.
Patrick Lewandowski
Roseburg
