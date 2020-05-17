Is our judgement reasonable? Open or remain cautious? We are about to embark on the next wave of illness and death.
As politicians and community naysayers to the pandemic, we must hold back. People who start work today have to be present with those who frankly don't care. Some of them are frightened, but if they do not return, they receive no unemployment.
How do we prevent senseless illness? How do you hold back the reigns? It reminds me of "Jaws," the movie. Politicians thought it would best open up the shores because the economy was suffering. Even though it was fiction, we are right dab at Amity Island all over. The shark is the pandemic. Our flaying little bodies are free to jump back in. Our politicians sit back to reap the rewards. So it did not fare well then. It will not pan out now.
I pray I am wrong. But to all those foolishly spreading tales about the virus not reaching this county, good luck. Our country faces a greater risk, trusting in a president who lives by emotions and illusions, will lead us from the saving of countless lives of our nation. Who will you follow?
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
