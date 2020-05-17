You gotta love a small town. My 95-year-old husband fell and I could not pick him up. I called a friend to help, but she was out of town. So, I called the fire department for some "muscle." No ambulance needed, just a little help.
Within about two minutes, Yoncalla's young mayor appeared at our door to give us a lift. As I said, you gotta love a small town (and its mayor).
Carol Hopkins
Yoncalla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.