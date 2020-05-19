Currently our nation has been in a lock down for two months. Many businesses are closed. Our unemployment rate is the highest its been since the Great Depression. Congress is authorizing billions of dollars for relief, equipment and other items to defeat the COVID-19 Pandemic.
This is on top of the trillions of dollars of national debt that we already have. Many of our families and small businesses are struggling. Some businesses won't survive. The government obtains it's income from our taxes. How can spending all this money not result in higher taxes?
One of the bond supporters stated that "in another year our economy will be better." I admire his optimism, but suspect it might take a bit longer.
As for the question of when the right time will be, there are too many variables involved to predict that. It might help if the school board and the superintendent could make a list of must do and should do items for a later date. That should result in a reduction in the amount of money needed and a smaller increase in property taxes.
Also, all wage earners do not get paid the same amount of money. Some of the more affluent members of our community don't know, or choose to ignore this simple fact. Some on the lower rung of the income ladder do not have the ability to pay higher taxes.
I am grateful to The News-Review Editorial Board for their editorial on May 12. I admire your collective ability to correctly evaluate the facts, and the courage you displayed by publishing them. Thank you very much.
Norman Neal
Roseburg
