In the Dec. 29 edition of The News-Review you printed a picture under "My Scene" (pictures submitted by readers) of a dead buck deer, which had been shot by a hunter. While this may be a point of pride for some, to those of us who cannot stand to see a helpless animal killed in the name of "sport" it is heartbreaking. How these poor, beautiful animals suffer!
A few years ago your paper received several complaints regarding publishing of hunters' trophies such as this. This practice was discontinued at that time. Please do so again, as it is offensive to those of us who do not approve of killing animals. This is not something which should be publicly flaunted and is in very poor taste.
Elyse Williams
Oakland
Concur. I farm, and so I wind up killing mammals and birds very frequently, and I generally take an elk annually. But celebrating the killing of animals that are capable of suffering, for mere "sport" is obscene.
