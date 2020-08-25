I'd like to know where these folks who say, "Teachers don't want to go back to work," get their information.
First of all, it's not a matter of what the teachers want. The government is the one mandating that schools stay closed. Teachers do not have a say as to when the schools should open.
Second, the teachers have been working since the schools shut down in March, teaching online. They've been working from home helping their students online.
Third, they worked a lot during the summer with other teachers and administrators to make sure they had a plan for the reopening of the schools.
Fourth, teachers are going back to work in Douglas County, working with students in person and online. I call that "work."
So really, those who are saying, "Teachers don't want to go back to work," don't have a clue what they are talking about.
Luchy Bristol
Roseburg
