In response to the article pushing for the removal of Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein, I would like to commend the paper for sticking to the facts without being drug down a rabbit hole of minced words.
Thank you for pointing out that our Police Chief has continued to enforce the law when there were numerous other counties who chose to not enforce the law.
Thank you for pointing out that our Police Chief was on the streets interacting and calming the crowds while just up the road in Eugene protests turned to riots.
Thank you for reaching out to the Police Chief who clearly explained his actions that were in accordance with the law.
Thank you for pointing out that a lawn care company is now the authority on crime statistics in our county.
Last of all, thank you Gary Klopfenstein for being a true man of justice in these unprecedented times.
Jordan Humphreys
Roseburg
