I was happy to see in our local weekly paper that Timber Unity has a protest planned for Feb. 6. It will be at the state capitol building. Then I noticed that it would be on a Thursday. Whoa, how can the loggers, truckers, mill owners and their employees afford to lose a day of production, lost profits and wages?
Then I remembered that Governor Brown and her liberal socialist majority had revived their global warming and climate change alarmist-inspired rules and restrictions. Rules that, if implemented, would cripple and destroy many companies and result in the loss of thousands of jobs. They would have been passed into law at the last legislative session, but our Republican legislators had the courage to walk out and prevent the vote — in spite of Kate ordering the state patrol to return them forcibly.
That brings back sad memories of the murder of Lavoy Finicum on a snow-covered roadside between Burns and John Day. I believe now that the answer to my question is: How can we afford not to attend this protest? Our industries, jobs, and the future of Oregon are hanging in the balance. If you value your jobs, your freedom and living in this lovely and productive state, please go to Salem on Feb. 6. Please make your disapproval of these chaotic industry- and job-killing rules known to the people who are inflicting them on us. I'm hoping that every logging truck in Oregon will be parked in front of and adjacent to the capitol.
May God bless the USA, our President and the hardworking people of Oregon.
Norm Neal
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.