Dr. Powell's open letter to Gov. Brown is puzzling, and appears to totally contradict the guidelines provided by the CDC, NIH, WHO and many other disease experts and, most recently, President Trump, who until now has resisted the guidelines.
How does he explain the sharp rise in cases and hospitalizations following reopening and mass gatherings? And how does he explain the sharp rise in the younger population of COVID-19 cases, not to mention deaths? Tell the families of the 142,000 dead that the fatality rate is low.
I, for one, am not going to risk my life or the health of my family and friends by not wearing a mask, not maintaining a social distance or going to any large gatherings until I feel it is safe or a safe vaccine is developed and administered.
Maureen Bachtel
Winchester
