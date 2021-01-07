Consultative Americans are slow to anger. The tragedy of the shocking disorder in Washington is that, it shouldn't have happened.
Trump supporters, who've watched his mistreatment since his Inauguration, gathered calmly for a final rally of loyalty in a sea of Trump banners fluttering in the breeze. My wife insisted I attend. Regretfully, I didn't.
Then Trump called Vice President Pence, who was presiding over the Electoral College, to refuse Mr. Biden's certification: And, that's when Trump erred. By calling for the upending of constitutional order (using real or imagined authority), Trump enabled the throngs to begin their angry march to the Capitol, where the dogs of chaos were loosed. ... Their only reward was dishonor when they transformed into angry protesters, breaching security while the Police brandished firearms in their faces, and a woman was shot.
Finally, the President said: WE are the Party of Law & Order — respect the Law and our great men in Blue. Go home ... Too late Sir — the damage was done.
There's every reason for Mr. Trump, and me to harbor disdain for Democrats who fought him through a biased media continuously — defining him as the bad man who vandalized their effete Washington swamp, tormenting him with impeachment, and finally, questionably, derailing his reelection. A bitter disappointment to me, and millions of Law and Order types.
As his supporter, likewise I've suffered with his dream of “making America great again.” And I simmered with indignation through the summer while ANTIFA/BLM anti-Americanism rioters rampaged all the while smirking at their destruction of property, and law, that Democrats allow.
By giving in to raw emotion at the Capitol, though, the Presidents followers have only made the path back to national greatness a steeper trek. We won't go away though, and I should have attended. ...
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
Mr. Medley, have you asked yourself how you became a radicalized Trumper? A small part of me cares, but the vast majority just sees a another person conned by all the lies. My god man -- start using your head!
Wayne, what would you have done if you had attended?
That mirror must have been tough to look into.
