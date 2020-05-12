I highly recommend the automotive program at Umpqua Community College be retained. I salute the high schools which have vocational programs and feel they are doing a great job with our young people. There are a lot of people I feel would take advantage of the program and go on to be good automotive technicians.
I speak as a father who had a son that dropped out of high school for a period of time but went back and enrolled in the automotive vocation program. The vocational automotive teacher took him into his confidence and worked closely with him during his senior year. He earned a full scholarship to attend a private automotive institute.
While going to school, he worked for automotive dealerships as a mechanic. Following his completion of the two year program he continued work in the trade for several years, and eventually opening his own very successful automotive garage where he specialized in diesel engines maintenance and repair. I also speak as an individual who taught at community college and a private school teaching classes in the construction and building trades.
It is very pleasing to see young people pursue their dreams in whatever craft they choose. Not everyone needs a four-year college degree. There will always be a need for people to work the trades.
Robert Mallory
Winchester
