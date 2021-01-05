I recently received an email from Peter DeFazio touting his vote for the "stimulus" bill and (of course) erroneous criticism of President Donald Trump in the first paragraph It was Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, not Trump who stalled for months, and President Trump didn't want to sign this bill at first because of all the added pork, but he finally did sign in order to help those who are struggling as a result of the shutdowns. This bill was full of extra things that had nothing to do with the "COVID" relief meant to help US citizens, things like aid for foreign countries (for weird programs) and Washington elite pet projects (and, once again, the Kennedy Center - what's up with that?!).
Here's my response to the congressman:
Mr. DeFazio,
Thank you for the email, but I get tired of the same misinformation at the start of your email which is what mainstream media erroneously harps on. President Trump's team negotiated for months on this and when a bill finally was produced, what he objected to (and I object to it as well) is all the extra stuff added into a bill touted as a COVID-19 economic relief package.
Nothing would make me happier than to have congressional bills brought to the vote with nothing added to what the bill is advertised as. Please tell us the whole truth. Speaker Pelosi said outright that she was stalling for political reasons. Many of us are sick of the Washington establishment and would like to see new citizen blood serving for limited time segments. It couldn't possibly be more messy than the mess we have now.
Francesca Guyer
Roseburg
