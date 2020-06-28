In reference to Mr. Roberto Jaramillo's letter published in The News-Review on June 19:
I have never read anything so beautiful, so eloquent as your letter. My only wish is that everyone everywhere would be able to read this.
Thank you so much for your sentiments.
Valerie Swales
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.