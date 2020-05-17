It's unpleasant to hear of newspapers demise according to the editorial "Newspapers should be included in stimulus bill," published in The News-Review on May 15.
Critics point to online media like Twitter and a public sick of ideology masquerading as “fact,” but journalism done well is an important part of a healthy society. We need newspapers around. We need to buy and support them.
The Constitution only moved from the theoretical to the practical when it was disseminated, and debated in newspaper's editorials or letters to the editor, as is done today.
Now, you may argue that the death of newspapers is just one of those things, akin to the move from taxis to Uber. Except it’s not. When newspapers die, nothing replaces them. What would? Facebook?
This is lamentable for our ability to publicly hold accountable corrupt politicians, business practices or other interest stories.
But, the most serious problem would be the loss of ideological balance. So, whichever way the wind blows in the big newsrooms, so will they blow here.
If to all this you remark, “good riddance, it was saturated with political propaganda." Well, get ready. To put a finer point on it, if you don’t find much to agree with in our papers editorials or you have sensed a political slant, then imagine what will happen when The News Review is gone. How will we know when to gnash our teeth at Gov. Brown, wring our hands in despair at higher taxes, or dispute global warming, coronavirus or the Seattle Seahawks?
Democracy relies on the tension between our opposing viewpoints for its vitality, or it will die in darkness.
As long as humans make up the newsroom, there's no way to eliminate ideological bias. And that outta be just fine.
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
