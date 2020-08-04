I read a letter in The News-Review on Aug. 2 regarding socialism, and the writer seemed to be of the opinion that we are living under Russian socialism. Not true.
We in the Democratic Party are democratic socialists. I believe the writer of that letter would agree that he is also a democratic socialist once he understands the meaning.
Let me give all of you the meaning as shown by many fact showing articles. A democratic socialist is someone who believes government should provide a range of basic services to the public for free or at a significant discount, such as health care and education. They don't believe government should control all aspects and help provide basic needs and give all its citizens an equal opportunity of success. When government controls all aspects, it has become a dictatorship.
The writer also says Democrats have brought lawlessness, murder and anarchy every city and state they govern. Please tell me which cities and states are free from these. I will move there in a heartbeat.
Yes, we must abide by the Constitution, this I agree on. It has given us a way to live the good lives we all deserve. President Trump has said the Constitution is unfair to him because he can't do everything he pleases.
Oma Neal
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.